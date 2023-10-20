Donald Trump's immunity defense slammed by special counsel in election subversion case

Washington DC - Federal prosecutors on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's attempt to have election conspiracy charges dismissed on the grounds that he enjoys immunity for actions he took while in the White House.

The office of special counsel Jack Smith (l.) issued a court filing slamming Donald Trump's attempt to have election subversion charges dismiss on the grounds of immunity. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

"No one in this country, not even the president, is above the law," special counsel Jack Smith's team wrote in a 54-page motion filed with the judge presiding over the landmark case.



Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will go to trial in March next year for allegedly conspiring to subvert the results of the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The former president's lawyers, in a motion two weeks ago to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, argued that the charges should be thrown out because Trump is "absolutely immune from criminal prosecution."

Prosecutors in the special counsel's office dismissed that argument and urged Chutkan, who has been the target of Trump vitriol, to deny the Republican's request.

"He is subject to the federal criminal laws like more than 330 million other Americans," they said. "No court has ever alluded to the existence of absolute criminal immunity for former presidents."