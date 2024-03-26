Donald Trump's Truth Social makes waves in Nasdaq debut

New York, New York - Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group soared Tuesday in its debut on the Nasdaq, adding to the former president's expected windfall in the wake of legal problems.

Donald Trump has welcomed another reprieve amid legal problems as shares of Trump Media & Technology Group soared in its Nasdaq debut Tuesday. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

One day after completing its merger with the shell company, Digital World Acquisition, Trump Media was up 36.3% at $68.09 around 11:45 AM EST.

The stock, trading under the "DJT" ticker, which is the initials of the former president and current presidential candidate, rose almost 60% at its peak earlier Tuesday and was halted at one point because of volatility.

"I LOVE TRUTH SOCIAL, I LOVE THE TRUTH!" Trump posted on the social media network.

Trump launched Truth Social after he was kicked off mainstream platforms following the January 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Trump has nearly 80 million shares of the venture, worth more than $5 billion at current pricing.

The listing comes as Trump faces a huge bond payment after a New York court ruled that he, his sons, and their family business lied for years about the value of his assets.