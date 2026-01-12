Greenland fiercely rejects US takeover as Trump escalates threats

Nuuk, Denmark - Greenland's government on Monday said it could not accept a US takeover of the Arctic island under "any circumstance," after US President Donald Trump said that the US would take the territory "one way or the other."

Greenland's government slammed Donald Trump's latest threat of a US takeover of the Danish autonomous territory. © Collage: FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

Trump has repeatedly threatened to bring the island under US control, arguing that the Danish autonomous territory is crucial for national security.

"The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance," the Greenlandic government said in a statement.

On Sunday, Trump warned that if the US didn't take Greenland, "Russia or China will, and I'm not letting that happen."

The US leader said he would be open to making a deal with the Danish self-governing island, "but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland."

Last week, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK issued a joint statement with Denmark to show their backing for Copenhagen and Greenland against Trump.

"On the basis of the very positive declaration from the six NATO member states regarding Greenland, the Government of Greenland will intensify efforts to ensure that the defence of Greenland is carried out within NATO," Monday's statement said.

"Greenland will always be part of the Western defence alliance," the government added.