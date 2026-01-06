Denmark tells Trump to back off Greenland as Stephen Miller doubles down on threats

Copenhagen, Denmark - Denmark's prime minister warned Monday that any US move to follow through with President Donald Trump 's threats of annexing Greenland would spell the end of NATO.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen (l.) responded after US President Donald Trump (r.) and his top aide, Stephen Miller, called for the annexation of Greenland. © Collage: REUTERS & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The US coup in Venezuela has reignited fears about Trump's designs on the autonomous Danish territory, which has untapped rare earth deposits and could be a vital player as polar ice melts, opening up new shipping routes.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," Trump said Sunday.

The next day, top advisor Stephen Miller poured more fuel on the fire by suggesting on CNN that Denmark had no right to assert control over the island.

"The United States should have Greenland as part of the United States. There's no need to even think or talk about this in the context that you're asking, of a military operation," he told Jake Tapper.

"Nobody's going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland."

Miller wife had over the weekend also posted an online image of Greenland in the colors of the US flag with the caption "SOON," sparking angry rebukes.