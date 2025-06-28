Iran condemns Trump's "unacceptable" comments on Supreme Leader Khamenei

Tehran, Iran - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Saturday the "disrespectful and unacceptable" comments from Donald Trump , after the US president claimed to have saved Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from an "ugly and ignominious death".

Iran's foreign minister condemned "unacceptable" comments from Donald Trump (r.) in which the US president claimed to have saved Iran's supreme leader from an "ugly" death. © Collage: KHAMENEI.IR / AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt supporters," Araghchi posted on his account on social media platform X.

"The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults," the foreign minister said.

The US carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend, with no consensus as to how effective they were.

With those strikes, Washington joined Israel's bombardments of Iran's nuclear program in the 12-day conflict launched on June 13.

The foreign minister's condemnation on Saturday came after Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had saved the Iranian leader from assassination, accusing Khamenei of ingratitude.

"I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life," Trump posted.

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'"