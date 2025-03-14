Panama responds to alarming reports that Trump ordered Pentagon to explore military options

Panama City, Panama - Panama's government said Thursday it would remain "firm" in defending its sovereignty and the Panama Canal, after a report suggested that US President Donald Trump is considering options aimed at "reclaiming" the strategic waterway.

Panama responded to a report saying that US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to look into the option of taking the Panama Canal by military force. © REUTERS

NBC News, citing two unnamed US officials, said the White House has asked the military to "draw up options for increasing the American troop presence in Panama" – everything from more US-Panama security cooperation to an actual seizure.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on the report, which emphasized that a seizure remained a "less likely" option.

"With respect to these statements, I have nothing more to say than that Panama remains firm in defending its territory, its canal, and its sovereignty," Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha told reporters.

"Let it be clear, the canal belongs to the Panamanians and will remain so," he added.

The NBC News report sparked surprise in the central American country, given that there have been no US troops stationed there for more than 25 years.

The last US soldier left on December 31, 1999 – the day the US, which built the Panama Canal, relinquished control of the crucial shipping route.

The US had invaded Panama a decade earlier to depose its leader, Manuel Noriega, whom Washington accused of drug trafficking.

Tensions have spiraled over Trump's repeated threats to "take back" the Panama Canal, including by force if necessary.

Panama has made several concessions to Trump, including putting pressure on a Hong Kong company that operated ports on the canal to pull out.