Trump touts "unstoppable" American Dream as Democrats push back at Congress address

Washington DC - Donald Trump declared that the "American dream is unstoppable" Tuesday, in an address to Congress met with Democratic hostility that hailed his plans for radical change that are roiling the nation.

Donald Trump (l.) proclaimed Tuesday that the "American dream is unstoppable" in his first address to Congress since a whirlwind return to power that has roiled the nation and the world. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With his close advisor Elon Musk among those attending the primetime televised address, the 78-year-old Republican billionaire said that after less than two months back in power, he is "just getting started."

"America is back," he declared.

Almost every line got loud applause from the Republican Party members.

But within minutes, protest began. One Democratic congressman, Al Green, was ordered ejected because he refused to stop heckling and shaking his walking stick at the president.

Other Democrats silently held up placards including two reading "False" and "Musk steals."

The president hailed the achievements of his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarizing bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war – whatever the cost.

He got big cheers from supporters on pronouncing that his war on diversity programs meant "our country will be woke no longer."

"We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight years," Trump claimed.

"The American Dream is surging – bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again."