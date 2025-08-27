South African minister calls Trump's Afrikaner resettlement policy "Apartheid 2.0"

Pretoria, South Africa - President Donald Trump 's preferential treatment of white Afrikaners for resettlement into the US is "Apartheid 2.0," South Africa's foreign minister said Wednesday.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola (l.) called President Donald Trump's policy of preferentially resettling white Afrikaners "Apartheid 2.0". © Collage: Rodger Bosch / AFP & REUTERS

The Trump administration in May offered refugee status to the minority white Afrikaner community, claiming with no evidence they were victims of discrimination and even "genocide", which the Pretoria government strongly denies.

The "refugee program is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said at a press briefing.

"And you know, with our history... preferential treatment of a particular privileged group, the Afrikaners, who are not running away from any genocide in this country, is definitely Apartheid 2.0," he said.

A first group of around 50 Afrikaners – descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa – were flown to the US on a chartered plane in May.

Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on commercial flights.

Afrikaner-led governments legalized the white supremacist apartheid system that denied South Africa's black majority political and economic rights until it was voted out in the first all-race election in 1994.

Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals after taking office in January but made an exception for the Afrikaners despite Pretoria's insistence that they do not face persecution.

The US is reportedly applying for visas for around 30 people from a Christian NGO based in Kenya to come to South Africa to fast-track the processing of Afrikaner applications for resettlement.

"There is no obligation, no duty for the South African government to assist the US government with this refugee program," Lamola said.