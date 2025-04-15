Trump administration scolded by judge for failing to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Greenbelt, Maryland - President Donald Trump 's showdown with the judicial system came into the spotlight Tuesday as a judge grilled his administration over its failure to return a migrant wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The Trump administration previously admitted that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was living in the eastern state of Maryland and married to a US citizen, was deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador due to an "administrative error."

A judge has ordered Trump to "facilitate" his return, an order upheld by the Supreme Court, but his government has yet to request El Salvador return Abrego Garcia.

Trump has alleged that Abrego Garcia is "an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador," while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that he was "engaged in human trafficking."

But Abrego Garcia's family has continued to proclaim his innocence, and Judge Paula Xinis – before whom the Tuesday hearing was held – has said she had seen no evidence Abrego Garcia was a gang member.

During the high-stakes hearing – widely seen as a test of the judiciary's ability to tame Trump's White House – Xinis slammed the administration for sharing "nothing" on its plans for Abrego Garcia's return.

"There's so much daylight between what you're actually saying and where this case is," Xinis said, adding she would set in motion a process to discover if officials acted against court orders.

If so, it would mark a tipping point for the Trump administration, which has for months flirted with open defiance of the judiciary following court setbacks to its right-wing agenda.

Dozens of protestors carrying signs reading "Defend democracy" and "Bring Abrego Garcia home" gathered outside the courthouse in Maryland on Tuesday.

They were joined by Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, who urged Trump and his ally, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, to "stop playing political games with my husband."