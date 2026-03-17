Trump vows to "take" Cuba as island reels from devastating oil embargo

Washington DC - President Donald Trump vowed Monday to "take" Cuba as the island plunged into darkness under a total power blackout linked to a crippling oil embargo imposed by Washington.

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on March 16, 2026. © REUTERS

After nearly seven decades defying the US, Havana's communist authorities are under massive pressure from the Trump administration.

"You know, all my life I've been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it?" Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I do believe I'll be...having the honor of taking Cuba," Trump said.

"Whether I free it, take it – think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth. They're a very weakened nation right now."

It was one of Trump's most explicit threats and came as the Caribbean island of 9.6 million people grappled with yet another major power cut.

The blackout resulted from a "complete shutdown of the national grid," Union Nacional Electrica de Cuba said in a statement, adding that work had begun to restore electricity flow.