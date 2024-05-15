Trump allies pile on with social media roast of Michael Cohen live from courtroom

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's entourage, including his potential VP pick, did their best to discredit star witness Michael Cohen by live-posting from the ex-president's historic hush money trial Monday.

Donald Trump (l.) was supported by Republican allies in court on Tuesday, among them Ohio Senator JD Vance, who criticized proceedings in social media posts. © REUTERS

Trump himself has been placed under a gag order by the judge overseeing the case, Juan Merchan, who has threatened the 77-year-old with jail if he directly criticizes trial witnesses.



That includes Cohen and Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she received a $130,000 hush money payment from Trump lawyer Cohen to stay quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about her alleged affair with Trump.

But that did not stop his son Eric Trump and members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator JD Vance, from showing up at the Manhattan court and posting their own withering attacks against Cohen on social media.

"I have never seen anything more rehearsed!" Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and one of his father's only relatives to appear in the courtroom during the weeks-long trial, wrote on X.

The younger Trump, seated just behind his father, was joined by Vance, who is in contention to be Trump's running mate for the November election.

"Michael Cohen admitting he secretly recorded his employer. Just totally normal conduct, right?" Vance posted.

He also slammed the media for suggesting Trump's mental fitness is flagging because of reports he has been falling asleep at times during the trial.

"It's an absurd narrative. I'm 39 years old and I've been here for 26 minutes and I'm about to fall asleep," Vance wrote.