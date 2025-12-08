Trump marks major Catholic holiday with unprecedented religious statement

Washington DC - President Donald Trump celebrated the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in an unprecedented White House statement dominated by religious imagery.

President Donald Trump celebrated the immaculate conception in a long-winded statement on the White House website. © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

"For nearly 250 years, Mary has played a distinct role in our great American story," read a statement put out by the White House on Monday.



"Over the ages, American legends like Elizabeth Ann Seton, Frances Xavier Cabrini, and Fulton Sheen, who spent their lives glorifying God in service to others, have held a deep devotion to Mary," it continued.



"Today, we look to Mary once again for inspiration and encouragement as we pray for an end to war and for a new and lasting era of peace, prosperity, and harmony in Europe and throughout the world."

The statement concluded with the Hail Mary prayer, which reads: "Hail, Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen."

A large proportion of President Donald Trump's Cabinet are made up of Catholics, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, giving them a highly influential role in the administration.

The White House statement was highly unusual, marking the first time a US president has chosen to address Catholics on the day of the feast.