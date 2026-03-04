Starmer defends UK's stance on US-Israeli war in Iran after Trump's dig

London, UK - Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday defended his handling of the US-Israeli war against Iran after President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack over the British leader's initial refusal to allow the Americans to use UK air bases.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer (l.) defended his stance on the US-Israeli war on Iran after he came under criticism from President Donald Trump. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Brook Mitchell / AFP

"American planes are operating out of British bases. That is the special relationship in action," he told parliament.

"British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases. That is the special relationship in action, sharing intelligence every day to keep our people safe," he said.

"Hanging on to President Trump's latest words is not the special relationship," he added.

Trump described the historical relationship between the US and Britain as "not like it used to be" in an interview published Tuesday.

Hours later, he stepped up his criticism, saying "this is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with".

"The UK has been very, very uncooperative," he said while seated next to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

"I'm not happy with the UK," he said. "It's taken three, four days for us to work out where we can land."

Starmer – who told parliament on Monday his government "does not believe in regime change from the skies" – drew Trump's wrath by initially refusing to have any role in Washington's war with Iran.

He later agreed to a US request to use two British military bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose".