Trump faces yet another legal blow with classified documents case

Miami, Florida - A federal judge on Thursday rejected former president Donald Trump 's bid to dismiss charges that he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House.

Donald Trump's bid to dismiss the charges in his classified documents case was rejected by a federal judge on Thursday. © JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP

The Republican presidential candidate had claimed, in seeking to have the charges thrown out, that he had a right to keep the documents under the Presidential Records Act.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, denied Trump's motion but left open the possibility the issue could be raised again at trial.

"The Presidential Records Act does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss," Cannon said in a brief order.

Trump (77) pleaded not guilty in June to federal charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges against Trump, had threatened to take the case to an appeals court after Cannon indicated that the Presidential Records Act had merit in the case. The judge had asked for each side to propose jury instructions that would be based on a reading of the act.



While handing Smith a partial victory in refusing to toss the case based on the Presidential Records Act, Cannon defended her request for draft jury instructions, saying it "should not be misconstrued."