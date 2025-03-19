Trump floats idea of US taking over Ukraine nuclear plants

Donald Trump (pictured) told Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday that the US could own and run Ukraine's nuclear power plants as part of his latest bid to secure a ceasefire in Russia's invasion of its neighbor. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The Ukrainian president said following their call that Kyiv was "ready" to pause attacks on Russia's energy network and infrastructure, a day after Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes on Ukraine.

Zelensky also said he had discussed Trump's power plant takeover plan.

"We talked only about one power plant, which is under Russian occupation," Zelensky, who was on an official visit to Finland, said during an online briefing, referring to the plant in Zaporizhzhia.

He added that he had "not felt any pressure" from Trump to make concessions to Russia.

But a wider ceasefire remains elusive, with the Kremlin leader insisting in his own call with Trump on Tuesday that the West first stop all military aid for Ukraine.

Republican Trump's tone was markedly more positive after the Zelensky call, with the White House describing it as "fantastic" – despite the fact that the two men had a blazing televised row in the Oval Office recently.

Trump "discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants" and said Washington could be "very helpful" in running them," National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a joint statement.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure," it said.