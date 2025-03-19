Trump floats idea of US taking over Ukraine nuclear plants
The Ukrainian president said following their call that Kyiv was "ready" to pause attacks on Russia's energy network and infrastructure, a day after Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes on Ukraine.
Zelensky also said he had discussed Trump's power plant takeover plan.
"We talked only about one power plant, which is under Russian occupation," Zelensky, who was on an official visit to Finland, said during an online briefing, referring to the plant in Zaporizhzhia.
He added that he had "not felt any pressure" from Trump to make concessions to Russia.
But a wider ceasefire remains elusive, with the Kremlin leader insisting in his own call with Trump on Tuesday that the West first stop all military aid for Ukraine.
Republican Trump's tone was markedly more positive after the Zelensky call, with the White House describing it as "fantastic" – despite the fact that the two men had a blazing televised row in the Oval Office recently.
Trump "discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants" and said Washington could be "very helpful" in running them," National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a joint statement.
"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure," it said.
Trump makes new pledges to Ukraine
Trump also pledged to help Kyiv get more air defense equipment from Europe, and to find Ukrainian children "abducted" by Russia, the statement said.
The US president earlier said on his Truth Social network that efforts to reach a full truce were "very much on track."
Zelensky said Ukrainian and US officials could meet in the coming days for fresh talks in Saudi Arabia, where Russian and American teams are also due to meet early next week.
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 prisoners, Moscow said Wednesday, which was planned as a goodwill gesture following the Trump-Putin call.
Kyiv and Moscow, however, accused each other of continuing attacks.
Ukraine's defense ministry said an overnight barrage of Russian missiles and drones struck the war-battered nation, killing one person and damaging two hospitals.
Ukraine's national railway service said the barrage had hit railway energy infrastructure in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.
Russia's defense ministry reported a "deliberate" Ukrainian attack overnight on an oil depot in the south of the country, which they claimed was aimed at "derailing" Trump's attempts to broker an end to the fighting.
