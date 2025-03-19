Trump administration cuts all funding to tracker for kidnapped Ukrainian children

Washington DC - The Trump administration has cut all funding to a research project tracking Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia, and may have deleted a database with information on them.

Marco Rubio's State Department has cut funding to an organization which tracked and documented Ukrainian children who have been abducted by Russia since 2022. © AFP/Sergei Supinsky

Funding for the Yale school of Public Health Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL), which tracks children kidnapped by Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, was slashed by Marco Rubio's State Department.

The HRL was receiving $26 million over three years to track war crimes, particularly the abduction of children, committed by Russia since 2022.

The cut was made after President Donald Trump froze all foreign aid spending, resulting in the total gutting of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in an executive order in late January.

"The foreign aid freeze has jeopardized, and may ultimately eliminate, our informational support of Ukraine on this front," a congressional letter to Rubio organized by Democrat Greg Landsman of Ohio, per The New York Times.

According to Landsman, the organization has been preserving evidence of abducted children and supplying that information to Europol and the Government of Ukraine. There are now concerns that the data may have been lost.

"We have reason to believe that the data from the repository has been permanently deleted," the congressional letter reads.