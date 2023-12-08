Trump gag order mostly upheld by federal appeals court

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's federal gag order was mostly upheld by a US federal appeals court on Friday. The gag was imposed on the former president in his election interference case.

"We do not allow such an order lightly," said Judge Patricia Millett, who wrote the unanimous opinion issued by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.



"Mr. Trump is a former President and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say," Millett said.

"But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all other criminal defendants."

The appeals court slightly narrowed the gag order issued by the district court judge who will preside over Trump's trial for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Judge Tanya Chutkan had barred Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, from publicly attacking Jack Smith, the special counsel who brought the historic case against him, other prosecutors, court staff, or potential witnesses ahead of his March trial.

The appeals court removed the gag order on Trump from making comments about Smith but barred him from publicly attacking potential witnesses, other prosecutors, court staff, or their family members.

"Mr. Trump is free to make statements criticizing the current administration, the Department of Justice, and the Special Counsel, as well as statements that this prosecution is politically motivated or that he is innocent of the charges against him," Millett said.

Trump has repeatedly called Smith, the special counsel, "deranged," attacked his colleagues as "thugs," and publicly accused Judge Chutkan of being biased against him.

Arguing against the gag order, Trump's lawyers said it was unconstitutional and runs up against First Amendment protections guaranteeing free speech.