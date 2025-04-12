Trump makes another tariff concession amid concerns over smartphone prices

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has exempted smartphones, computers, and other electronics from its punishing "reciprocal" tariffs – lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high- tech products.

The exemptions, published late Friday in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office, cover various electronic goods, including smartphones and components entering the US from China, which are currently subject to a staggering additional 145% tariff.

Semiconductors are also excluded from the "baseline" 10% tariff on most US trading partners and the added 125% levy on China.

The exclusions narrow the range of sweeping 10% levies announced by President Trump earlier this month, and the punishing additional rate on goods from China.

Trump has targeted China especially with his "reciprocal tariffs" meant to address practices Washington deemed unfair – most recently introducing a new 125% tariff on goods from the world's second-biggest economy that took effect this week.

The rate piled atop an earlier 20% levy Trump imposed over China's alleged role in fentanyl supply chains, and other existing tariffs from previous administrations – taking the full figure to at least 145% for many products.

Many of the exempted products, including hard drives and computer processors, generally are not made in America.