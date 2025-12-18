Trump marks major shift in marijuana policy with new executive order

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he was signing an executive order reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, in one of America's biggest shifts in drug policy for years.

The move stops short of full federal legalization for recreational use across the US but is aimed at encouraging medical research on the use of cannabis products.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce that I will be signing an executive order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance with legitimate medical uses," Trump said in the Oval Office.

Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I substance – in the same league as drugs like heroin and LSD. The government considers these drugs to have high abuse potential without accepted use for medical treatment.

Schedule III substances, which include ketamine and anabolic steroids, are considered to have medical value and less potential for abuse.

Trump, who was surrounded by white-coated medical experts for the announcement, added that the order "is not the legalization" of marijuana "and no way sanctions its use as a recreational drug."

The teetotal 79-year-old added: "I've always told my children, don't take drugs, no drinking, no smoking, and just stay away from drugs."

Dozens of states already have legal medical marijuana programs, and many also have approved its recreational use.