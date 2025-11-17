Trump Organization under scrutiny after requesting record number of foreign workers in 2025

New York, New York - A recent report discovered President Donald Trump and his Trump Organization sought to hire a record number of foreign workers this year.

Newly released data from the Department of Labor reveals that the Trump Organization requested a record high number of foreign workers this year. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Department of Labor data reviewed by Forbes, the president's company has applied to hire 184 foreign workers through H-2A and H-2B visas for temporary positions at his Mar-a-Lago estate, golf clubs, and vineyard in Virginia.

Some of the positions included bartenders, cooks, housekeepers, kitchen staff, and waiters, who were paid between $15.58 and $27.91 an hour.

Since 2021, the organization has steadily sent out more requests each year, and by 2025, it had sent out 566 requests in total.

The data comes as Trump has spent much of his time in politics denigrating immigrants, and has waged an aggressive deportation agenda since the beginning of his second term.

Earlier this week, Trump did an interview with Fox News, in which he argued that H-1B visas – which accepts highly skilled foreign workers in specialized fields – were necessary because the US does not have enough citizens with "certain talents."

"You can't take people off an unemployment line and say, 'I'm going to put you into a factory where we're going to make missiles,'" the president explained.