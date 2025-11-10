Trump pardons Giuliani and scores of other allies involved in 2020 fake electors scheme

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has granted sweeping pardons to top allies accused of attempting to subvert the 2020 election, the administration's pardon attorney Ed Martin announced Sunday.

President Donald Trump pardoned disgraced former lawyer Rudy Giuliani (r.) and a slew of other allies involved in attempts to subvert the 2020 election. © Collage: REUTERS & TIMOTHY A.CLARY / AFP

Martin shared a list on X of more than 70 people, including the president's former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who were granted "full, complete and unconditional" pardons.

The names on the list were embroiled in a scheme to alter slates of electors in battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, which Joe Biden had secured in his successful 2020 presidential run.

That plot, supported by Trump and his allies, helped fuel a demonstration that turned into a rioting mob attacking the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

None of those named in the four-page pardons list were charged on the federal level, but the directive could prevent future administrations from prosecuting the alleged co-conspirators.

The names also include John Eastman, a lawyer who proposed strategies to prevent the certification of the election results, and longtime Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn.

Trump has long insisted he has the power to pardon himself for federal crimes, but he has yet put the theory to the test.