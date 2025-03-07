Trump responds angrily to Russia "pounding" Ukraine with brutal bombardment

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine , after previously suspending US aid to Kyiv in a supposed bid to encourage diplomacy.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform and on X.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he wrote.

Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Days earlier, the Trump administration suspended US military aid deliveries and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky in a televised meeting on February 28 at the White House, baselessly accusing him of ingratitude for billions of dollars in US weapons.

The Republican leader has since faced harsh criticism from allies and domestic opponents who say he has sided with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The US voted with Russia and against its European allies on United Nations resolutions that called for ending the war without stressing Ukraine's territorial integrity.