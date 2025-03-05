CIA director delivers latest blow to Ukraine war effort despite Zelensky's overtures to Trump

Washington DC - The US has "paused" intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a dramatic breakdown in relations between Kyiv and the White House, CIA director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday.

CIA director John Ratcliffe (l.) said the US had paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine amid a breakdown in the relationship between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky (r.). © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky had a public falling-out in the Oval Office last week, followed by Ukraine's top ally suspending crucial US military aid.

Ratcliffe confirmed that intelligence sharing had also been frozen as Ukraine seeks to beat back the Russian invasion.

"President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelensky was committed to the peace process," Ratcliffe told Fox News.

Ratcliffe said the pause "on the military front and the intelligence front" was temporary, and the United States will again "work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine."

Trump said Tuesday that Zelensky told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow and the finalization of a US minerals deal, as Ukraine works to move on after the Oval Office spat.

Zelensky has sought to bring Trump back onside, posting on social media that their clash was "regrettable" and he wanted "to make things right."

In his address to Congress later on Tuesday, Trump read aloud from a letter from Zelensky.