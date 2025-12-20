Trump reveals the strange reason he and Marjorie Taylor Greene are really feuding: "Marjorie Traitor Brown!"

Rocky Mount, North Carolina - President Donald Trump recently shared the reason he and Marjorie Taylor Greene are no longer getting along.

During a rally in North Carolina on Friday night, the president took a moment to reveal his new nickname for MTG, with whom he has been in a messy public feud over her criticisms of his policies and the GOP as a whole.

"Marjorie Traitor Brown, I call her, because green turns to brown under stress. So I call her Traitor Brown, which I don't like doing because two words is too much," he said. "Two out of three."

After rambling on about several other nickname choices, he went on to lament, "What the hell happened to her?"

Trump then claimed the origin of their falling out was due to her calling him "every single day," and he was too busy to return her phone calls, which she took personally.

"We have 200-and-some-odd congressmen and women. I have 53 senators. [I have] 212 countries. I've got a family, I've got to talk to my family, too," he said. "I said, 'Marjorie, I just can't call you back, I'm sorry.' And I wouldn't call her back, and she goes on to a rant, 'He won’t call me back anymore.'"

He then went on to describe her as "neurotic," and noted that if she hadn't announced her upcoming retirement, he had planned to endorse a candidate to primary her, which "was going to kill her in the polls."