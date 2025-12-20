Trump reveals the strange reason he and Marjorie Taylor Greene are really feuding: "Marjorie Traitor Brown!"
Rocky Mount, North Carolina - President Donald Trump recently shared the reason he and Marjorie Taylor Greene are no longer getting along.
During a rally in North Carolina on Friday night, the president took a moment to reveal his new nickname for MTG, with whom he has been in a messy public feud over her criticisms of his policies and the GOP as a whole.
"Marjorie Traitor Brown, I call her, because green turns to brown under stress. So I call her Traitor Brown, which I don't like doing because two words is too much," he said. "Two out of three."
After rambling on about several other nickname choices, he went on to lament, "What the hell happened to her?"
Trump then claimed the origin of their falling out was due to her calling him "every single day," and he was too busy to return her phone calls, which she took personally.
"We have 200-and-some-odd congressmen and women. I have 53 senators. [I have] 212 countries. I've got a family, I've got to talk to my family, too," he said. "I said, 'Marjorie, I just can't call you back, I'm sorry.' And I wouldn't call her back, and she goes on to a rant, 'He won’t call me back anymore.'"
He then went on to describe her as "neurotic," and noted that if she hadn't announced her upcoming retirement, he had planned to endorse a candidate to primary her, which "was going to kill her in the polls."
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Donald Trump
Since she was first elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for her staunch loyalty to Trump and touted herself as an "MVP" of his MAGA base.
But in recent weeks, Greene has publicly criticized a number of the president's policies and positions, sparking a messy feud between the two which led to Trump rescinding his support for her reelection campaign and Greene announcing her resignation from congress.
In a recent interview, Greene argued that "the dam is breaking" when it comes to the hold Trump has had on the Republican Party, and admitted that she doesn't see Republicans winning the midterms next year.
