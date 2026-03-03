Ilhan Omar slams Nancy Mace over shocking Iran post: "I hope you aren't drunk"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been clashing with her MAGA colleague Nancy Mace on social media after the South Carolina representative shared a post about her that many have deemed Islamophobic.
On Saturday night, Mace shared an X post with an image announcing that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in military strikes launched on the country by President Donald Trump and Israel earlier that day.
In purely trollish fashion, Mace – has built a reputation for her arguably racist and transphobic rhetoric – wrote in the post, "My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers,"
The post appeared to be an attempt to mock the first two Muslim women in Congress – neither of whom is Iranian – by suggesting they are mourning the cleric's death.
Omar shared Mace's post, replying, "I hope you aren't drunk and took your staff's advice."
"Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk," Omar wrote.
"I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for your self."
Omar and Mace's feud heats up
Omar and Tlaib are longtime, outspoken critics of Trump, and he has often responded with vicious attacks that often take aim at their gender, religion, or heritage.
The two congresswomen recently made headlines for heckling him during his State of the Union speech last week, which sparked a furious response from the president.
Omar's dig was likely a reference to a recent New York Magazine article that claimed that Mace, who is running for governor of South Carolina, is an excessive drinker and regularly sent her campaign staff out on late-night booze runs.
Mace, who has shared images of herself drinking on social media, has denied the accusations, claiming she suffers from a "lifelong genetic affliction that prevents me from consuming much alcohol."
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP