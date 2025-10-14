Trump says six killed in new strike on alleged drug boats headed to US from Venezuela

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that another strike on boats allegedly taking drugs from Venezuela toward the US had killed six "narcoterrorists."

At least 27 people have been killed so far in such attacks, including this new one, which the administration says is necessary to protect the United States from smuggled narcotics.

But many experts question the legality of using lethal force in foreign or international waters against suspects who have not been intercepted or questioned.

The latest strike was carried out in international waters, Trump said, adding "the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO (designated terrorist organization) route."

The US has also deployed warships in the Caribbean off Venezuela and used planes to destroy several speed boats since an initial strike on September 2.

The moves have raised tensions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has announced military exercises, placed his country on alert, and said the US naval deployment is designed to oust him.