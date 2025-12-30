Trump scores win as judge rules on giving ICE access to immigrants' Medicaid data

San Francisco, California - A federal judge recently granted President Donald Trump 's administration the power to share the personal Medicaid data of immigrant recipients with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a ruling on Monday, a federal judge allowed President Donald Trump's administration to grant ICE access to immigrants' personal Medicaid data. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

In an order issued on Monday, US District Judge Vince Chhabria said the administration can share information of any Medicaid recipient living unlawfully in the US that falls into one of six categories: citizenship, immigration status, address, phone number, date of birth, and Medicaid ID.

Judge Chhabria argued that the "sharing of such information is clearly authorized by law and the agencies have adequately explained their decisions."

The legal win comes after the Trump administration, which has led an aggressive deportation agenda since the beginning of the year, granted ICE access to the data back in July.

Though undocumented immigrants are barred from receiving federal Medicaid assistance, some blue states – including California, New York, and Illinois – allow them to receive state-funded benefits through their Medicaid implementation programs.

In a statement to Politico, a spokesperson for the California Department of Justice argued the administration's access to the information is "a violation of their trust" that will "lead to fewer people seeking vital healthcare."