Trump takes aim at sanctuary cities standing in the way of mass deportations

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's administration on Thursday sued the so-called "sanctuary" city of Chicago and the state of Illinois for allegedly blocking the president's efforts to deport undocumented migrants .

The lawsuit seeks to overturn measures passed in recent years that prohibit police from arresting people based on their immigration status and limit what information can be shared with federal authorities.

Los Angeles and New York City, which also have large immigrant communities, are among other major cities with similar rules.

Thursday's filing cites Trump's declaration of a "national emergency" on the southern US border and an executive order he signed stating that many undocumented migrants present "significant threats to national security and public safety."

"Further exacerbating this national crisis, some of these aliens find safe havens from federal law enforcement detection in so-called Sanctuary Cities where they live and work among innocent Americans, who may later become their crime victims," it says.

Trump has insisted that undocumented migrants are disproportionately responsible for crime, despite research showing US citizens commit more offenses per capita.

The lawsuit, filed in an Illinois court, calls for an injunction on the enforcement of the measures on the basis that they violate the supremacy of federal law.

It alleges that "countless criminals" have been released back into Chicago due to officials' failure to fully cooperate with federal immigration laws.

Trump, who has vowed large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants, has long promised legal action against sanctuary states and cities, which are largely Democrat-led.