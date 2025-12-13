Trump's White House ballroom project in danger as non-profit launches lawsuit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's White House ballroom project could be paused after a preservation group sued over what they allege is an overreach of presidential authority.

The construction of President Donald Trump's ballroom may be paused as he faces a lawsuit over the destruction of the East Wing. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Trust Preservation Committee (NTPC) has filed a lawsuit against multiple government officials and agencies, seeking to halt the radical renovation work being done on the East Wing.

The plaintiffs argue Trump does not have the authority to fast-track such major changes to the building without first giving Americans a say.

"Ongoing construction of the White House ballroom is unlawful," the NTPC said in a press release, requesting that the court "halt further construction activities until the government complies with the law by going through the legally mandated review processes."

The ballroom has been funded privately by an assortment of donors that include major tech companies which currently receive large amounts of money from the federal government.

It will take up about 90,000 square feet of space, dwarfing the White House itself, and will be capable of hosting up to 1,000 people.

"The White House is arguably the most evocative building in our country and a globally recognized symbol of our powerful American ideals," said Carol Quillen, President and CEO of the NTPC.

"Submitting the project to the National Capital Planning Commission for review protects the iconic historic features of the White House campus as it evolves," she said.