Ohio man arrested over hammer attack on JD Vance's home

Cincinnati, Ohio - An Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into the home of Vice President JD Vance using a hammer.

An Ohio man was arrested on Monday for allegedly smashing windows and damaging a car with a hammer at the home of Vice President JD Vance. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to WLWT, William DeFoor (26) of Hyde Park was allegedly spotted by a Secret Service agent, and security footage caught him walking onto the property shortly after midnight on Monday morning and damaging four windows of the home, as well as a Secret Service vehicle.

He was swiftly apprehended by agents, and taken into police custody for "causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President."

In an X post shared on Monday, Vance said he appreciated "everyone's well wishes" following the incident, and noted that he and his family were in DC at the time.

"As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows," Vance wrote. "I'm grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly."

DeFoor reportedly has a brief history of past offenses. In 2023, he was arrested for trespassing at a psychiatric facility, but the charges were dropped after he was found not competent to stand trial.

