Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off when confronted over contributing to "toxic political culture"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene may be leaving MAGA, but she recently showed she has plenty of fight left in her.

In a recent interview, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got confrontational after she was pressed about her combative approach to politics. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, Greene sat down for an interview with the CBS News show 60 Minutes, during which the Georgia representative – who will be stepping down from her congressional seat next month – lamented how Washington DC has been consumed by "the most toxic political culture" which is "not helping the American people."

Host Lesley Stahl then interjected, noting, "But you contributed to that. You, you were out there pounding, insulting people."

The accusation didn't sit will with MTG.

"Lesley, you've contributed to it as well with your own program," the politician began.

"Me?" Stahl responded with a smile.

"Yes, you're accusatory, just like you did just then," Green clapped back.

Stahl continued to press Greene, pushing her to respond to how she has openly insulted and yelled at her colleagues in the past, but the former MAGA loyalist refused to answer, instead accusing Stahl of insulting people.

"I'd like for you to respond for that," MTG said. "No, you can respond to that."

"I don’t insult people," Stahl said.

"You do in the way you question, and you're accusing me right now," Greene concluded, before the program moved on to the next segment.