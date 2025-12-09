Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off when confronted over contributing to "toxic political culture"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene may be leaving MAGA, but she recently showed she has plenty of fight left in her.
On Sunday, Greene sat down for an interview with the CBS News show 60 Minutes, during which the Georgia representative – who will be stepping down from her congressional seat next month – lamented how Washington DC has been consumed by "the most toxic political culture" which is "not helping the American people."
Host Lesley Stahl then interjected, noting, "But you contributed to that. You, you were out there pounding, insulting people."
The accusation didn't sit will with MTG.
"Lesley, you've contributed to it as well with your own program," the politician began.
"Me?" Stahl responded with a smile.
"Yes, you're accusatory, just like you did just then," Green clapped back.
Stahl continued to press Greene, pushing her to respond to how she has openly insulted and yelled at her colleagues in the past, but the former MAGA loyalist refused to answer, instead accusing Stahl of insulting people.
"I'd like for you to respond for that," MTG said. "No, you can respond to that."
"I don’t insult people," Stahl said.
"You do in the way you question, and you're accusing me right now," Greene concluded, before the program moved on to the next segment.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's change of heart
Since she was first elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for her staunch loyalty to President Donald Trump and touted herself as an "MVP" of his MAGA base.
She has also become well-known for her aggressive and combative approach to politics, which has seen her openly insult and demean her colleagues, sometimes using arguably racist and antisemitic tropes, and pushing disinformation and conspiracy theories.
But in recent weeks, Greene has publicly criticized a number of the president's policies and positions and has sought to revamp her public image, doing interviews with several left-leaning shows and news outlets.
In a recent interview with CNN, Greene said she was "sorry for taking part in the toxic politics" that she now recognizes is "very bad for our country."
She also announced her resignation from Congress, which will take effect on January 5.
In her interview, Greene explained that she was leaving because Trump called her a traitor, but said she was unsure of her future, as she is "not your politician with a whole itinerary of plans or political ambitions."
Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP