Nancy Mace makes wild claims about Bill Clinton's Epstein testimony: "He exonerated President Trump"
Chappaque, New York - MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace has claimed that former President Bill Clinton "exonerated" President Donald Trump during his recent testimony regarding his ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
In an X post shared on Friday following the Republican-led House Oversight Committee's hearing, Mace claimed Clinton had exonerated the president by "stating he has NO information Trump did anything wrong."
"It's disgusting how Democrats have weaponized this investigation to score political points against Trump at the expense of survivors," she added.
The South Carolina representative and gubernatorial candidate has been one of the few MAGA Republicans supporting efforts to release the Epstein files, as she has always been an advocate for victims of sexual assault.
But throughout the scandal, Mace has avoided discussing Trump's own presence in the Epstein files, as he was a close friend of the financier for decades.
In a post earlier that day, Mace argued that if someone had as many allegations of connections to Epstein as Clinton had, "it is totally appropriate to ask them questions as part of House Oversight's investigation."
In response, countless users pointed out that Trump's name appears in the files over 38,000 times and is mentioned in several accusations of wrongdoing.
Nancy Mace goes after Hillary Clinton
Earlier that day, the committee gave a press conference in which Mace claimed that Bill's wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was "screaming" and "unhinged" during her own testimony, particularly when she was pressed about how she felt seeing salacious photos of her husband in the Epstein files.
In response, Hillary's spokesperson Nick Merrill told MS Now that Mace was "full of s**t."
"Was she appalled that Congresswoman Mace wouldn't let her answer a question about her work as a Senator after the murder of 3,000 Americans on 9/11? Absolutely," Merrill added.
In an X post, Mace claimed Clinton "came unglued" in an effort to "deflect from the fact [Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick] tried to raise money from Epstein for Hillary after she denied seeking funds from Epstein in her testimony."
Mace also described Clinton's spokesperson's use of "9/11 as a shield" as "extremely unpatriotic" and "offensive to every victim of terrorism and sexual abuse survivor – ever."
Both Clintons argued during their testimony that Republicans and the Trump administration are putting on the hearing to distract from the president's own ties to Epstein, with Hillary explicitly demanding that Trump be called to testify.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch & KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP