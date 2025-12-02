Hegseth says US has "only just begun" as deadly boat strikes spark war crime accusations

Washington DC - The US has "only just begun" targeting alleged drug-trafficking boats, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted Tuesday, despite a growing outcry over strikes that critics say amount to extrajudicial killings.

Pete Hegseth warned that the US has "only just begun" targeting alleged drug-trafficking boats, despite concerns that the strikes are illegal. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Hegseth and President Donald Trump's administration have come under fire, particularly over an incident in which US forces launched a follow-up strike on the wreckage of a vessel that had already been hit, reportedly killing two survivors.

Both the White House and Pentagon have sought to distance Hegseth from that decision – which some lawmakers have said could be a war crime – instead pinning the blame on the admiral who directly oversaw the operation.

"We've only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean, because they've been poisoning the American people," Hegseth said during a Tuesday cabinet meeting.

"We've had a bit of a pause because it's hard to find boats to strike right now – which is the entire point, right? Deterrence has to matter," Hegseth added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson insisted that the strikes were legal.

The operations "are lawful under both US and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict," she told a news conference.