Zohran Mamdani breaks fast with Mahmoud Khalil on one-year anniversary of ICE detention

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani broke his fast with Mahmoud Khalil at Gracie Mansion one year after the Palestinian rights activist's detention by ICE.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r.) invited Mahmoud Khalil and his family to break their fast together on the one year anniversary of the Columbia Palestinian rights activist's ICE detention. © Collage: KENA BETANCUR / AFP & JASON MENDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship – and by profound courage," Mamdani posted on X on Monday, along with an image of the two sharing a meal together with their families during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khalil was arrested in New York City in March 2025 by plainclothes immigration officials who did not have a warrant. The 31-year-old Columbia University graduate was transferred to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center, where he spent more than 100 days behind bars and missed the birth of his first child.

A prominent member of Columbia's Palestine liberation movement, Khalil was targeted by the Trump administration for deportation due to his activism.

Khalil was freed from ICE detention in June after a US judge in New Jersey ordered his release on bail. He continues to fight his cases in federal and immigration court.

"And yet, even in the face of that cruelty, there has also been beauty," Mamdani said. "New Yorkers raising their voices in solidarity. A city refusing to look away. Mahmoud won his freedom, and a father was finally reunited with his child."

"Last night, as we marked the one year anniversary of his detention, Rama and I were honored to welcome Mahmoud, [his wife] Noor, and their son Deen to Gracie Mansion to break our fast together," the mayor continued.

"Mahmoud is a New Yorker, and he belongs in New York City."