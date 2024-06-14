Putin names his price for ceasefire and start of Ukraine peace talks

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Moscow would only cease fire and begin peace talks if Ukraine gave up four of its regions and abandoned its NATO membership bid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine would have to hive give up its regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia for peace talks to start. © REUTERS

The Russian leader was outlining his "conditions" to halt the full-scale invasion that he launched in February 2022, speaking on the eve of a major peace summit in Switzerland, orchestrated by Ukraine and its allies.



"Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions," Putin said in a televised address to Russian diplomats in Moscow.

Russia officially annexed the four regions in 2022, despite not having full control over any of them.

"As soon as Kyiv says it is ready to do this and begins really withdrawing troops and officially renounces plans to join NATO, we will immediately – literally that very minute – cease fire and begin talks," Putin said.

The Russian leader said he did not "rule out maintaining Ukrainian sovereignty" over the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions "on the condition that Russia has a strong land link with Crimea."