Congresswoman Summer Lee readying to introduce articles of impeachment against Pam Bondi

Washington DC - Representative Summer Lee has announced she will introduce articles of impeachment against the Trump administration's Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Representative Summer Lee (r.) has said she will introduce articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We live in a country where we have one reality for everyday people, and another for the rich and the well-connected and the well-protected. We have to change that," Lee said in a Tuesday night speech on the National Mall.

"We have to meet the moment with bold policies that level the playing field and deliver justice no matter how much money you have to your name. That's why earlier today I announced that I'll be introducing articles of impeachment against Pam Bondi."

Lee's remarks came during the "People's State of the Union," held in protest of Donald Trump's State of the Union address inside the Capitol Building.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania lawmaker shared a post by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accusing the Department of Justice of illegally withholding FBI interviews with a minor who had accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, following a report from NPR.

"Under the Oversight Committee's subpoena and the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these records must immediately be shared with Congress and the American public. Covering up direct evidence of a potential assault by the President of the United States is the most serious possible crime in this White House cover up," the committee's ranking member Robert Garcia said in a statement.

Lee wrote, "The DOJ's refusal to comply with our subpoena and the law has gone on for too long. I'll be introducing articles of impeachment against Pam Bondi."

Earlier this month, Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sent a letter to Congress claiming no records were withheld or redacted "on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary."