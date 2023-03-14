Putin points fingers at the US once again over Nord Stream sabotage

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed reports of possible Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream Baltic gas pipelines in September as "total nonsense."

Putin said "theoretically, the US could have an interest" in having sabotaged the Nord Stream Baltic gas pipelines. © REUTERS

Such an action at this depth and on this scale could be carried out "only by specialists," Putin said in a television interview broadcast on Tuesday. "This also still requires the support of a state that has the appropriate technology."

Putin did not want to comment specifically on who may have triggered the explosions that knocked out three of the four strands of the natural gas pipelines. But one must always question who might have an interest in this, he added.

"And who is interested? Theoretically, the US could have an interest in preventing Russian energy carriers from entering the European market," Putin said.

According to the president, a Gazprom ship had also discovered evidence of the presence of another device on the gas pipeline some 18 miles from one of the explosion sites.

Something was detected at the pipe junction that experts believed "could be an antenna to receive a signal to detonate an explosive device," he said.