Trump seeks advice on whether Vance or Rubio should succeed him in 2028

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has reportedly been asking advisers behind the scenes if Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio should succeed him in 2028.

Advisors to President Donald Trump (r) claim he has been asking around about whether JD Vance (c) or Marco Rubio (l) should succeed him in 2028. © Collage: Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP, Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to Axios, several sources claim the president has been heavily focused on his legacy as his last midterm elections approach.

While sources say that Trump favors Vance to become the Republican Party's nominee for president, he has recently been praising Rubio more often in both private and public.

Just last week he joked about firing Rubio because the secretary was outshining him.

"Vance-Rubio is the president's dream ticket, and to be clear, that's Vance on top," said one Trump advisor that the outlet said was instructed by the president to "share opinions about the top of the ticket."

"But would Trump be happy with a Rubio-Vance ticket? Absolutely," the advisor added.

Vance has refused to address speculation about his political future, but he is considered by many to be the president's successor, as vice presidents have often been in the past.

Back in August, Trump said Vance would "most likely" be his successor, adding, "In all fairness, he's the vice president."

But Trump has also repeatedly teased the idea of running again for an unprecedented third term.