Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff set for high-stakes meeting with Putin in Ukraine peace push

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Ukraine with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon, the Kremlin confirmed.

US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff (l.), is due to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday. © Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP

The pair will meet after American and Ukrainian officials held negotiations on a US plan that Washington wants to be a basis to end of Russia's invasion.

"The meeting with Witkoff is planned for tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including from AFP, in a briefing on Monday, adding that it will take place "in the second half of the day."

Putin last week repeated his maximalist demands for Moscow to drop its offensive, saying that if Kyiv refuses to surrender territory, the Russian army will take them by force.

Witkoff has met Putin in the Kremlin several times. He has faced criticism for his approach in talks with Moscow, with an initial plan to end the war widely seen as a capitulation to many of Russia's wishes.

The EU has said the coming week could be "pivotal" for Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelensky, was in Paris on Monday seeking to boost European support. Witkoff reportedly also participated in those discussions.