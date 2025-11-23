Ukraine's Zelensky hints at potential break with US in major address on Trump's peace plan

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday warned he will not "betray" his country as he pushed back on a US plan to end the war on terms favorable to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had a choice between dignity and keeping its relationship with the US. © Screenshot/Instagram/zelenskyy_official

Ukraine faces one of the most challenging moments in its history, Zelensky said in an address to the nation published on social media, adding that he would propose "alternatives" to US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan.

Kyiv and its European allies were startled by the proposal, which would effectively force Ukraine to capitulate by giving up land, cutting its army, pledging never to join NATO and holding snap elections.

Russia, meanwhile, would not only gain territory but be reintegrated into the global economy and rejoin the G8, under a draft of the plan, seen by AFP.

In Moscow, the Kremlin was bullish, threatening Zelensky to negotiate or lose even more territory.

Zelensky said: "I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will propose alternatives."

Recalling how he marshalled Kyiv's response to the Russian invasion in February 2022, he said: "We did not betray Ukraine then, we will not do so now."

He spoke to US Vice President JD Vance on Friday, a source in the Ukrainian president's office said, without elaborating on the discussion.