ICE's attempt to deport Karoline Leavitt's family member stalled by court decision

Washington DC - ICE has hit a major hurdle in its attempts to deport Bruna Ferreira, the mother of White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt's nephew.

After spending well over a week in Louisiana detention center, 33-year-old Brazilian national Ferriera will be released on a $1,500 bond to fight her potential deportation, the Washington Post reported.

Ferriera's release was ordered by immigration Judge Cynthia Goodman, who set her bond at the lowest-dollar amount possible to fight charges that she is an "illegal alien" with a criminal record.

In late November, Ferriera was abducted by ICE officers driving unmarked cars in Revere, Massachusetts. She was subsequently held in a detention center in Louisiana.

Her case went viral when it emerged Ferreira was the mother of Leavitt's nephew. Despite her split from Leavitt's brother Michael shortly after the child's birth, she maintains that she has a close relationship with the family.

Speaking from detention over the weekend, Ferreira told the Washington Post that she had once been close with Leavitt and had even asked her to be the godmother of her child.

Ferreira's lawyers have argued that her characterization by President Donald Trump's administration as a "criminal illegal alien" who was previously arrested for battery is "both unfair and untrue."

Public records show that Ferreira has no criminal convictions, and she shares custody of her son, despite claims to the contrary made by Michael Leavitt and the White House.

Ferreira's sister last month described the terrifying encounter she had with ICE when she was abducted.