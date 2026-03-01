Pentagon confirms multiple US fatalities in Iran operation

Washington DC - The US military Sunday said three service members have been killed and five seriously wounded in the operation against Iran – the first casualties of any kind announced on the US side.

The US launched massive bombardments against Iran and killed its supreme leader Saturday, with attacks ongoing Sunday.

"Three U.S. service members have been killed in action, and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions – and are in the process of being returned to duty," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified."

US air and naval forces, together with Israeli forces, are heavily bombarding Iran, and President Donald Trump has said the goal is to destroy the country's military capacity.

In response, Iran has fired missiles at targets in Israel and at US military facilities around the region.

Earlier Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had successfully hit the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf with four ballistic missiles.

However, CENTCOM said the aircraft carrier "was not hit."