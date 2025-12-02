Megyn Kelly goes on shocking rant about US boat strikes: "I'd really like to see them suffer"

Washington DC - Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly went on an unhinged rant in which she expressed a desire to see people "suffer" and even lose limbs in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 's strikes on supposed drug boats.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said that she wants to see people "suffer" when bombed by the US military. © Collage: AFP/Alex Wroblewski & AFP/US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's X Account/Handout

Kelly made the comments on her SiriusXM podcast alongside political commentator Mark Halperin, who formerly worked for NBC News. She started off by tentatively saying that Hegseth "should, umm, not commit war crimes."

Hegseth is currently under fire after reports emerged that he had allegedly given an order to "kill everybody" on a boat targeted by the US military. He is now facing accusations of war crimes after all of the initial survivors on the boat were killed in a second strike.

Speaking on her podcast, Kelly said that she doesn't "really care that we're killing the drug boat guys trying to kill my kids and yours right now, by bringing their fentanyl to the United States."

"I really do kind of not only want to see them killed in the water, whether they're on the boat or in the water, but I'd really like to see them suffer," Kelly said.

Questions remain about whether those targeted in military strikes by Hegseth's Defense Department are actually enemy combatants, but even if that were to be true, it is still a violation of international law to kill disarmed opponents.

Kelly further expressed a disturbing desire to see those in the boats killed as slowly and painfully as possible. Meanwhile, Halperin nodded along in agreement.