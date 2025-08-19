Trump's metal tariffs expand to hit baby products, tableware, and more

Washington DC - The US has broadened the reach of its steel and aluminum tariffs, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, impacting hundreds more products that contain both metals such as child seats, tableware and heavy equipment.

The Bureau of Industry and Security said in a recent notice that it was adding 407 product types to a list of items considered steel and aluminum "derivative products."

This means a 50% tariff on both metals, imposed by President Donald Trump earlier in the year, will apply to their steel and aluminum content.

The widened scope took effect Monday, and the notice detailing the changes was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

"Today's action covers wind turbines and their parts and components, mobile cranes, bulldozers and other heavy equipment, railcars, furniture, compressors and pumps, and hundreds of other products," said the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The move "shuts down avenues for circumvention," Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler said, reiterating the aim of boosting US steel and aluminum industries.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on almost all US trading partners, alongside varying steeper levels on dozens of economies such as the European Union and Japan.