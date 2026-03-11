Trump nominee for top State Department post withdraws after outrage over racist remarks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's nominee for a top State Department position withdrew Tuesday after outrage over his racist claims that Jewish and Black people were too influential.

Jeremy Carl withdrew as President Donald Trump's nominee for assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

Jeremy Carl, a senior fellow at the conservative Claremont Institute whose main scholarly pursuits include bashing immigration and multiculturalism, was tapped by Trump to be assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs, in which he would have led US decision-making on the United Nations.

Carl acknowledged he did not have the support for confirmation from Republicans on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which was needed due to universal opposition by the panel's rival Democrats.

"Unfortunately, at this time this unanimous support was not forthcoming," Carl wrote on X. He thanked Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for backing him, saying his nomination showed the administration was not pursuing "business as usual."

Senator John Curtis, a Republican from Utah considered a moderate, had declared his opposition.

"I find his anti-Israel views and insensitive remarks about the Jewish people unbecoming of the position for which he has been nominated," Curtis said.

Among past remarks cited by the Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer, Carl said that "Jews often love to play the victim" and said that resentment was to be expected as historically Jews "chose some professions that made them more oppressive."

He has also denounced the establishment of a federal holiday on June 19 for Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of chattel slavery, calling it a "race-hustling and white-shaming" occasion.