Bermuda braces for direct hit from Hurricane Ernesto: "Time is running out"

Bermuda - Bermuda was on high alert Friday as residents brace for Hurricane Ernesto, with heavy rain and flooding expected to wallop the island this weekend, meteorologists and officials said.

© IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The cyclone, which lashed Puerto Rico earlier this week, leaving 600,000 customers without power, was churning in the Atlantic Ocean and heading north towards Bermuda, bearing sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Ernesto is forecast to be a large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday and maintain hurricane strength through the weekend," the NHC said in its latest advisory.

The large storm, currently a Category 2 hurricane on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale, is set to strengthen overnight.

It is expected to produce as much as 15 inches of rain in parts of the British territory as well as a dangerous storm surge, both of which "will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding," the NHC added.

Gale force winds were expected by late Friday, with the Bermuda government urging residents to prepare and warning on social media site X that the hurricane was forecast to be "directly over" the island by 11:00 AM Saturday.

Bermudians were hauling boats out of the ocean and water, boarding up windows, filling bathtubs with water, and stocking up on batteries and food supplies.