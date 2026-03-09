Antarctic sea ice has promising rebound after years of extreme lows

Antarctica - Antarctic sea ice coverage has likely rebounded this year, coming closer to its annual summer average after four years of extreme lows, scientists said Monday.

Antarctic sea ice coverage reached its annual minimum level at 996,000 square miles last month. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The area covered by Antarctic sea ice likely reached its annual minimum level at 996,000 square miles on February 26, according to scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Every year, Antarctic sea ice reaches a minimum level during the southern hemisphere's summer, so this is the point that scientists measure it for annual readings.

This year's level ranks as the 16th smallest since satellite measurements began in 1979.

The 2026 minimum sea ice extent is closer to average than in the past four years, and 280,000 square miles above the record low set in February 2023, the scientists said.

But it was still 100,000 square miles below the 1981-2010 average.

"Through most of the year, Antarctic sea ice was well below the daily average," said Ted Scambos, senior research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Environmental Sciences.

"Then in January and February, strong winds from the south pushed sea ice outward in the Weddell Sea. This slowed the overall decline in extent, leading to a near-average minimum," Scambos said.

The NSIDC cautioned that the 2026 figure is preliminary, noting that "continued melt conditions or strong onshore winds could still push the ice extent lower".