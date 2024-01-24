Exxon Mobil files lawsuit against activist investors over climate

Dallas, Texas - Oil giant Exxon Mobil has filed a complaint in a Texas court seeking to prevent climate activist investors' proposal from going to a vote at its annual investor meeting in May.

Exxon Mobil is taking legal measures to try to block a proposal from environmental activist investors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This marks the first time a major US oil company has gone to court to block environmental activist investors' motions.



The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Massachusetts-based investment firm Arjuna Capital and Follow This, an Amsterdam-based activist investor group.

The investors have been urging Exxon to step up the pace of reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Exxon claims the US and Dutch investors are driven by an "extreme agenda."

According to a CNBC report, in an emailed statement, Exxon Mobil said, "the breakdown of the shareholder proposal process, one that allows proponents to advance their agendas through a flood of proposals, does not serve the interests of investors."

The company added: "We are simply asking the court to apply the SEC's proxy rules as written to stop this abuse and eliminate the significant resources required to address them."