Sheinbaum evacuates palace as powerful earthquake shakes Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico - A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City and southwestern Guerrero state on Friday, sending people rushing into the streets but causing no serious damage, according to preliminary reports.

Dozens of people take shelter in a parking lot with their pets after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in Mexico City on Friday. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

President Claudia Sheinbaum was forced to evacuate the presidential palace during her regular morning press conference, along with the journalists in attendance, when the earthquake alert sounded.

The Seismological Service said that the earthquake's epicenter was situated nine miles southwest of San Marcos, in the southern state of Guerrero, about 400 kilometres from Mexico City.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck around 8:00 AM east of Acapulco, a major port and beach resort.

Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of major damage in either Mexico City or Guerrero.

Mexico, which is situated between five tectonic plates, is one of the world's most seismically active countries.

Karen Gomez, a 47-year-old office worker living on the 13th floor of an apartment building in Mexico City, told AFP she was roused from her sleep by a street siren.

"I woke up in terror. My cellphone alert said it was a powerful earthquake."

Norma Ortega, a 57-year-old kindergarten director, living in a 10th-floor apartment, said she could feel her building shake.

"I got a terrible fright."