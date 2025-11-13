Hitler's DNA documentary reveals rare genetic condition that causes micropenis

London, UK - Adolf Hitler most likely suffered from the genetic condition Kallmann Syndrome that can manifest itself in undescended testicles and a micropenis, researchers and documentary makers said Thursday, following DNA testing of the Nazi dictator's blood.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler suffered from a condition that can manifest itself through a micropenis, new DNA research reveled. © FRANCE PRESSE VOIR / AFP

The new research also quashes the suggestion that Hitler had Jewish ancestry.

Popular World War II songs often mocked Hitler's anatomy but lacked any scientific basis.

The findings by an international team of scientists and historians now appear to confirm longstanding suspicions around his sexual development.

"No one has ever really been able to explain why Hitler was so uncomfortable around women throughout his life, or why he probably never entered into intimate relations with women," said Alex Kay of the University of Potsdam.

"But now we know that he had Kallmann Syndrome, this could be the answer we've been looking for," he said.

The research findings are featured in a new documentary, Hitler's DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, due to be broadcast on Saturday on the UK's Channel 4.

The testing found a "high likelihood" that Hitler had Kallmann Syndrome and "very high" scores – in the top 1% – for a predisposition to autism, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, program makers Blink Films said.

The research team stressed that such conditions, however, could not explain or excuse Hitler's genocidal and racist policies.

Over 50 million people are estimated to have died in World War II, including six million Jews were who were systematically murdered by the Nazis.